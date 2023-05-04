“I am happy that ADB has started exploring the range of instruments available for its evolution, including G20’s CAF for MDBs. I look forward to know how ADB will meet its ambition with more concessional climate finance, especially to middle-income countries like India, whose economic progress, consistent with the pursuit of its Net Zero goal by 2070, can have a huge positive impact on the region and beyond," the finance minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}