Sixteenth Finance Commission likely to keep states’ tax share unchanged amid Centre’s defence, capex needs
States seeking a higher share of federal tax revenues might be left disappointed as the Sixteenth Finance Commission navigates a tight balance between managing their expectations and the Centre’s need for stepping up defence spending and sustaining capital expenditure.
States that had sought a higher share of the Union government’s divisible pool of tax revenue are likely to be disappointed when the Sixteenth Finance Commission tables its recommendations for the next five financial years.
The commission—a constitutional body set up to recommend the distribution of tax revenues between the Centre and states from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2031—is expected to recommend retaining states’ share at 41%, two people said.
However, even at 41%, the amount of tax revenue devolved to states by the Central government every year is expected to go up in absolute terms depending on nominal GDP growth and tax buoyancy.
Arvind Panagariya, chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, said last week that at least 22-23 of India’s 28 states had made a case for increasing their share in the divisible pool of tax collections from 41% to 50%.