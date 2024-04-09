Skymet predicts normal monsoon, boosts hopes for India's agriculture-dependent economy
Skymet predicted rains at 102% of average, boosting hopes for India's agriculture-dependent economy. This follows an erratic monsoon in 2023 that impacted crop yields and planting. Here's how good monsoon can impact Indian agriculture economy in 2024.
The weather forecasting agency Skymet has predicted that India is likely to experience a normal monsoon in 2024, providing some respite after the prediction of more-than-normal heatwave days during the summer preceding the June-September rainy season for the Indian agricultural economy, on April 9.