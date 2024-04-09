The weather forecasting agency Skymet has predicted that India is likely to experience a normal monsoon in 2024, providing some respite after the prediction of more-than-normal heatwave days during the summer preceding the June-September rainy season for the Indian agricultural economy, on April 9.

The impact of the expected normal monsoon in India in 2024 on the economy can be significant, especially for the agricultural sector. Skymet expects monsoon rains to be 102 per cent of the long-period average of 868.6 mm for the four-month period.

This forecast brings hope for agricultural activities that heavily rely on these rains for irrigation. India's farmland, which lacks irrigation cover, depends on the monsoon rains to cultivate crops like rice, corn, cane, cotton, and soybeans. The normal monsoon prediction can lead to improved agricultural productivity, higher crop yields, and overall economic growth in the agricultural sector.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that in the April-June period, various parts of the country could record 10-20 heatwave days, compared to the normal four to eight days.

Jatin Singh, the Managing Director of Skymet, stated, "El Nino is swiftly flipping over to La Nina. And, monsoon circulation inclines to be stronger during La Nina years." He added that the weather forecaster expects "sufficiently good rains" in the southern, western, and north-western parts of the country, which includes the farm bowl of north India comprising Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, as reported by PTI.

This prediction of a normal monsoon in 2024 offers a glimmer of hope for India's agricultural sector, which has been grappling with the challenges posed by extreme weather events in recent years. The timely and adequate arrival of monsoon rains can have a significant impact on crop yields, food security, and the overall economic well-being of the country.

How did monsoon impact India's economy in 2023?

In 2023, the IMD forecasted countrywide precipitation worth 90% of the seasonal average, translating to 78.3 cm of rainfall, which was below the long-period average. The monsoon season in 2023 was expected to be subdued due to the likely arrival of El Niño conditions, which are generally linked with drier-than-normal southwest monsoon seasons over the country.

The monsoon was particularly erratic, with excessive rains in July and September and a dry spell in August, resulting in lower reservoir storage levels and higher risks of yield loss for crops.

This erratic distribution of rainfall affected the planting of rabi crops for the 2023/24 season, with a significant reduction in acreage for pulses, as per the USDA website.

