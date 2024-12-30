Slovakia Urges EU Action to Head Off Russian Gas Transit Halt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico urged the European Commission to address the looming halt of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, saying the economic impact on the European Union will far outweigh the effect on Russia.

Fico’s letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen marks his first attempt to win her personal involvement in the dispute. It included sharp criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for vowing to block Russian gas flows to avoid supporting Russia’s war against his country.

Von der Leyen has avoided engaging in the conflict, emphasizing the EU’s commitment to phasing out fossil fuels from Russia. The gas transit agreement expires on Dec. 31.

Fico, whose country is highly dependent on Russia for natural gas, estimated that European households and businesses could face an additional €40 billion to €50 billion annually in higher gas prices and another €60 billion to €70 billion per year in extra electricity costs.

In contrast, Russia would lose about €2 billion annually if Ukraine halts transit, he said.

Fico, who has threatened Ukraine with a possible electricity cutoff, called on the European Commission to address the issue urgently. He didn’t suggest any specific measures.

“I believe that quietly accepting the Ukrainian president’s unilateral decision is entirely irrational and wrong, leading to tensions and reciprocal measures,” Fico said in the letter provided by his media office.

Europe should support Ukraine ”rationally, not through self-destructive gestures that severely harm the EU,” he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.