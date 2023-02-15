Slowdown drags down Jan exports by 6%
Exports of key sectors such as gems and jewellery, cotton yarn, man-made yarn, carpets, coffee and plastic and linoleum posted a double digit decline in January amid a recessionary outlook and elevated inflation in advanced economies.
New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports declined for the second straight month in January by around 6%, the third decline in the current fiscal, led by a demand slowdown across major markets including the US and Europe. But as imports too contracted for the second straight month on easing global commodity prices, the trade deficit narrowed to the lowest in a year.
