New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports declined for the second straight month in January by around 6%, the third decline in the current fiscal, led by a demand slowdown across major markets including the US and Europe. But as imports too contracted for the second straight month on easing global commodity prices, the trade deficit narrowed to the lowest in a year.

Exports of key sectors such as gems and jewellery, cotton yarn, man-made yarn, carpets, coffee and plastic and linoleum posted a double digit decline in January amid a recessionary outlook and elevated inflation in advanced economies.

“The overall export growth in the current financial year is about 17.33%. The main engine behind this export growth is the services sector, which has been growing at historically high rate of about 30%. Merchandise exports are also cumulatively growing at 8.5%. We are optimistic that this growth momentum would continue despite strong global headwinds," commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

Merchandise exports slid 6.59% in January compared to 3.13% contraction in December on a year-on-year basis to touch a three-month low of $32.91 bn. Meanwhile, imports contracted by 3.5% to a 17-month low of $50.66 bn during the month, resulting in a trade deficit of $17.75 bn, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Wednesday.

The dismal data may prompt the government to announce the much delayed foreign trade policy in April.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said challenges still continue due to recession-like situations in most economies across the world.

FIEO president A Sakthivel added the decline in exports during the month is a reflection of the continued geo-political tensions between Russia and Ukraine, tightening global financial conditions and contraction in demand.

“High inventories and volatility in currencies have further added to such a challenging situation. The coming months are going to be a little challenging unless both global economic growth and geopolitical situation improve drastically. However we will be on course to cross the previous year’s export target quite easily touching almost $440-445 billion with a growth of over 4-5% this fiscal," FIEO added.

India has been able to import a lot of crude, convert it into refined petroleum products and sell it, a government official said, adding that a lot of the petroleum products that were sold by the UAE to Africa are now exported by India.

The trade deficit, which is the gap between exports and imports, is lower than the $22.14 bn recorded in December and about 2.8% higher than the corresponding month last year.

In the April-January period, merchandise exports touched $369.25 bn, which is 8.5% higher than the corresponding period last year.

The government is targeting exports to touch $440bn in the current fiscal 2022-23, a growth of nearly 4% over the previous year.

As the government in November lifted export duty on iron ore and steel to arrest decline in outbound shipments and the widening the current account deficit, iron ore exports in January were up 21% on a year-on-year basis. While engineering goods continued to decline at 9.8%, electronic goods exports jumped 55% during the month. Ready-made garments exports declined by 3.48% during the month, while gems and jewellery exports fell by 19.28%.

The non-oil, non- gems and jewellery exports contracted by 7.5% to $25.35 bn and non-petroleum and non jewellery imports declined by 3.8% in January to $33.56 bn during the month, reflecting industrial activity slowdown.

With muted external demand impacting India’s exports and current account balance, the government in the Union Budget announced earlier this month corrected inverted duty for a slew of sectors including toys, mobile phone parts,and bicycles to support domestic manufacturing. (GI) products and khadi and coir.

India’s current account deficit widened to a nine year high of 4.4% of GDP in the second quarter on account of higher trade deficit, reflecting the impact of slowing global demand on exports.

The country recorded a CAD of 3.3% of GDP in the first half of the current fiscal.

Also, the World Trade Organization in October estimated global trade growth to slow to 1% in 2023 from 3.5% in 2022 amid elevated global uncertainties.

A full recovery in exports will depend on demand rebound in key market, cautioned economists. Imports are expected to moderate in value going forward on the back of easing global commodity prices.

“The engineering exports sector has been witnessing a downward trend for the last almost seven months in the current financial year primarily due to weak demand from key markets including China. The global economic and trade outlook is certainly not bright and 2023 is projected to be a tough year. In view of all this, we hope the government would provide the necessary help to the engineering sector which contributes significantly to overall merchandise exports," said Arun Kumar Garodia, chairman, Engineering Export Promotion Council.