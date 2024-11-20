Also read | What makes Indian roads the deadliest?

Where does this leave India’s consumer economy?

Private consumption traditionally drives India’s economic growth, accounting for more than half of our gross domestic product (GDP). But, with rising income disparity, rich urban consumers have disproportionately contributed to the consumer economy. Dramatic shifts in their spending patterns can hurt large consumer companies and sections of the industry. However, if rural demand continues to recover, the return of low-priced mass consumption can help make up the shortfall. Companies will have to tweak their product and pricing strategy accordingly, say experts. They may double-down on small packs (such as shampoo sachets) at low prices for rural consumers and further expand their premium offerings to smaller towns.