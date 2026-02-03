‘Slower FY27 customs revenue growth reflects India’s push for competitiveness, trade liberalisation’
The budget had projected a 5% growth in customs duty revenue collection in FY27 to ₹2.71 trillion, a moderation from the 11% growth estimated for FY26.
NEW DELHI : The moderation in customs duty revenue growth projected for fiscal year 2027 (FY27) in the Union budget is due to lowering customs duty on raw materials and inputs to make Indian businesses more competitive, the chairperson of India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Vivek Chaturvedi, told Mint in an interview.