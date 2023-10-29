Slower GDP growth may hit spending

New Delhi: A likely expansion of the economy at slower than the estimated rate of 10.5% in nominal terms this year could make it harder for the government to realize tax revenue targets for FY24, putting pressure on spending in coming months, according to experts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation, which is in the negative territory, could mean India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate without adjusting for inflation may be a little more than 9% in FY24, below the budget estimates, experts said.

This would necessitate re-prioritizing the spending programme to make sure funds flow to the highest priority items so that the fiscal deficit target can be achieved, experts said. The government has in the past years put the brakes on non-priority spending in the final months of the financial year to maintain its fiscal credibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total spending estimate for FY24 is ₹45 trillion, close to a third of which is effective capital expenditure.

The trend so far this year is the opposite of the last financial year when a better-than-anticipated nominal GDP growth rate boosted revenue and helped the government limit the fiscal deficit at 6.4% of the GDP. To be sure, in absolute terms, it had overshot the estimate by over ₹94,000 crore.

WPI-based inflation, used in computing nominal GDP, has been negative since April. Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research, said that many were expecting that WPI deflation will make way for some marginal positive WPI inflation by September but this has not happened yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India said that this year, there is a constraint in the sense that the nominal GDP growth, which depends on real GDP growth and implicit price deflator (IPD), may be somewhat lower than what was budgeted.

According to Srivastava, the implicit price deflator—a measure of inflation in the current year compared to the base year computed using both wholesale and retail price indices—could come in at 2.5% or so in FY24.

“Then we have 6.5% of real GDP growth and 2.5% of inflation that may give us a little more than 9%, against the 10.5% nominal GDP growth assumed in the budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That may produce tax revenue lower than budgeted unless tax buoyancy improves by more than what is assumed," said Srivastava.

Tax buoyancy—when tax revenue grows faster than the economy—depends on factors like administrative efficiency in tax collection and corporate profitability. The government projected gross tax revenue buoyancy of 0.99 and GST revenue buoyancy of 1.14 in FY24.

“Tax revenue collection may be somewhat lower than budgeted, and overall revenue receipts, unless compensated by non-tax revenue, may therefore fall short of the budged amounts," said Srivastava. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Up to end of August, the Centre had collected ₹8 trillion in taxes, a little more than a third of ₹23.3 trillion target. As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the gross tax revenue buoyancy in the June quarter was only 0.4. The Centre had spent ₹16.7 trillion till the end of August, about 37% of the full year target.

“I think the slippage in fiscal deficit may be negligible in spite of some fall in revenues. I think the government will target to meet that and towards the end, it will adjust the expenditure side although there would be some pressure on subsidies," said Srivastava.

Devendra Pant of India Ratings and Research said the chances of GDP deflator lifting nominal GDP beyond 10-10.5% in FY24 are low. “Many were initially expecting real GDP growth rate to be below 6% but it is likely to be better than that although it may not be sufficient to pull up nominal GDP growth rate to 10.5%. It is likely to be in the range of 9.8-10%," said Pant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One cause of concern is the possible requirement of higher spending on rural jobs scheme due to sub-par monsoon this year, he said. The government has set a ₹26.3 trillion revenue collection target for FY24, 12% more than what was collected in the year before.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!