Slowing growth edges out inflation as top concern5 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 05:48 PM IST
Equities and fixed-income markets have diverged in December, with energy and financial stocks among the worst-performing sectors
Stocks and bonds have headed in opposite directions to start December, a sign that investors’ worries about slowing growth have started to eclipse their fears of persistent inflation.