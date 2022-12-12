Slowing growth edges out inflation as top concern

Market-based inflation forecasts provide more evidence of recession fears. Traders’ expectations for the annual inflation rate over the next two, five and 10 years are all close to about 2.3%, nearly in line with the Fed’s 2% target, data from Tradeweb show. The fact that stocks have fallen even though investors aren’t worried that inflation will soar in the future is a sign that their concerns about economic growth are driving the declines, Mr. Toms said.

