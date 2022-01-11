NEW DELHI : The government needs to reduce regulatory burden and lower the cost of doing business for enabling micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to compete against the corporate sector, according to former chief economic advisor in the finance ministry Arvind Virmani.

Speaking at a webinar organised by industry body PHDCCI and the Foundation of Economic Growth and Welfare (EGROW), Virmani said the last two years have seen the most reforms since 1990 as the government changed its policy approach towards being a facilitator.

Virmani, who is also the chairman of EGROW, said the government has focused attention on institutional reforms but there is also a need to focus on reducing the logistics costs in the country. The costs are significantly higher than in most economies. The export markets have recovered through the investment inflows but private consumption is yet to fully recover from the impact of the pandemic, he said.

He said that though the investment inflows and the export markets have recovered, private consumption is yet to recover fully. Virmani stated that consumption recovery can be accelerated through tax reforms, which in turn will accelerate job creation.

He stated that the GST council needs to focus its attention on long term income maximisation rather than short term which it is doing so now.

The union budget for the FY23 is being presented at a crucial juncture as the economy faces the third wave of the pandemic. The focus of the budget is expected to be on the measures of how to refuel consumption demand, create employment avenues, provide a hassle-free credit to the MSME sector and increase health care expenditure.

There needs to be a greater momentum on exports through tax free export income for MSMEs for 3 years, which will compensate for higher logistics cost, said Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI. He informed that a reduction in Basic Custom Duty for the manufacturing inputs will make it more competitive and help business sentiments.

Through these measures, the country can expect to make a 7% growth rate in the next financial year, which can help it achieve the $5 trillion economy target in the future.

