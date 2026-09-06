Smaller economy, PPI inclusion: Why India’s GDP is facing fresh scrutiny

Over the last few days, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures have come under fresh scrutiny for two reasons: downward revisions to past nominal values and a lack of transparency regarding the use of the deflator (the difference between real and nominal GDP due to inflation). While most experts believe that the shift to the new base year 2023-24 in February has addressed several issues that existed in the previous 2011-12 series, a lack of full information on several fronts, especially the rapid inclusion of the Producer Price Index (PPI) in the GDP calculations, is a good enough reason to be skeptical about the numbers.



A smaller economy



After more than a decade of facing questions over GDP figures, when India introduced a new methodology to calculate GDP, some of which included the use of current data from surveys for estimation of the unorganized sector, a shift towards the double deflation method for the manufacturing sector, and the use of supply-use data to reduce discrepancies between GDP estimated from the production and expenditure approach. All of these aim to address data quality issues raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which gave a rating of ‘C ’, reflecting “some shortcomings that somewhat hamper surveillance”.