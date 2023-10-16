Smaller mines, cut in upfront fee to lure coal bidders likely

With investor interest in commercial coal mines declining due to demand saturation and land acquisition problems, the government plans to offer smaller mines and carve out dense forests from the blocks to be put on auction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two people aware of the developments said that if required, the government may also look at further lowering the upfront payment for taking up mining leases, especially in case of larger mines.

“Economic viability is a primary reason for the lack of interest among companies for some blocks. Land acquisition in densely populated areas is also a concern along with the difficulty in getting clearances in areas which have dense forest," said one of the two persons mentioned above. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second person said most of companies vying for mines under auctions so far have been large steel and power companies which have captive consumption needs. Now, their appetite for more mines is largely saturated as they already possess fuel sources for their captive needs.

However, the person added that the sector has witnessed a rise in smaller companies, which is why the plan to offer smaller mines is being considered.

The consideration to further relax the requirements and offer smaller mines comes amid a general decline in interest in commercial coal mine auctions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the latest round, the seventh round of auctions, only six of the 106 mines put on the block attracted buyers. Land acquisition may be an issue for larger blocks, the first person said.

With the next auction likely to take place within a month, the government is looking at dividing large unsold blocks into smaller blocks in order to make them attractive.

The responsibility of acquiring land and getting clearances lies with the winning bidder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The focus now is on expanding coal mine exploration and mining in dense forest areas—that is why the government is looking at forest cover and density. There are some blocks which are good but have a small patch of forest land which may hinder in getting approvals. In cases where the forest area is on the edges of the block, that forest area would be truncated from the block to be auctioned out," the second person said.

The regulatory framework for commercial coal mines is evolving and is likely to see more relaxations as the need arises, this person said.

Earlier, on an average 15-20 mines were sold in each auction out of around 100 mines. Now the proportion of sold blocks is just 6-7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Queries mailed to the Union ministry of coal remained unanswered till press time.

The government opened up coal mines for commercial mining by private players in 2020 as part of reform measures. The Centre has largely kept the requirements liberal with no restriction on utilization of coal, be it for captive consumption or commercial purposes, and has reduced the upfront payable amount among other relaxations.The government also gives a 50% rebate on the final offer if the quantity of coal under the terms of purchase is produced earlier than the scheduled date.

The government’s focus on pushing for more commercial coal mining comes in the backdrop of its target of reaching 1 billion tonnes of domestic production in this fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In FY23, India produced 892.21 million tonnes (mt), with a large chunk of it coming from state-run Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries.

To be sure, although this was 14.65% higher on a year-on-year basis, it was below the target of 911 mt for the fiscal.

In a recent interview, coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena said that so far 92 mines have been auctioned, and six or seven have already come into production. “Eleven mines would start this year. And the rest would start in phases—next year, the year after that and so on," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the pace of operationalization of the auctioned mines, he said the ideal time for any start of a coal mine is 51 months as a total of 17 approvals are required in the process.

“India is producing 2.2-2.3 mt of coal—this is the daily average. Out of that 375,000-400,000 tonnes is produced by captive and commercial mines. Almost 15% daily production is coming from that sector. That is increasing. Share of commercial and captive is getting added. In FY23, they produced over 115 mt. By March 2024, we are targeting 162 mt. But, hopefully, we will end up at 145 mt. This 30 mt addition is net addition going to the market. This will definitely give a breathing space," Meena said.

