Small businesses still turn to friends, moneylenders for loans, says Economic Survey
Micro and unincorporated enterprises still rely heavily informal sources like friends and moneylenders for small-ticket loans, even as formal sources of credit have improved for large loans.
Small enterprises continue to rely heavily on informal sources such as friends and moneylenders for small-ticket loans, primarily borrowings below ₹50,000, highlighting persistent gaps in access to formal credit, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday showed.