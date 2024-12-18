Smartphone market stays below pandemic levels, concerns remain
Summary
- A prolonged slump in this critical market could lead to multiple issues.
India’s $40-billion-plus smartphone economy is likely to continue below the demand in the pandemic era, raising concerns around how the market can revive itself. While a mid-single-digit growth in volume of smartphone shipments has been projected for the year, the overall demand from consumers in the long run remains a concern as India eyes a $500-billion electronics economy by 2030.