Smartphone market stays below pandemic levels, concerns remain

Tarun Pathak, director and partner at Counterpoint, said that by next year, the market may grow to $50 billion in value. "The demand for premium phones is unlikely to go away, even if the heavy demand slows a little in the near term. There are technologies such as foldable displays and the whole gamut of AI that are yet to fire. Even without first-time users, there is plenty of room for near-term growth here," he said.