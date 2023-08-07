Smartphone market to shrink again this year

Smartphone market to shrink again this year3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:55 AM IST
- Smartphone shipments that crossed 100 million for the first time in 2015 peaked at 160 million in 2021 before shrinking 10% to 144 million in 2022
NEW DELHI :India’s smartphone market is grinding through its second year of contraction, the first time since the market took off 14 years ago, a Mint analysis of data from three market research firms showed.
Smartphone shipments that crossed 100 million for the first time in 2015 peaked at 160 million in 2021 before shrinking 10% to 144 million in 2022. According to data from IDC, shipments may fall a further 2-6% to touch 135-140 million in 2023. Upasna Joshi, research manager at IDC India, said average sale prices have jumped nearly 30% in the last two years, leading to “challenges in final sales to consumers".
Shipments in the January-June period were nearly 10% lower from a year earlier, in an ominous trend for brands and retailers ahead of the festive season when shipments typically spike in anticipation of increased purchases.
High inflationary conditions have squeezed disposable incomes, especially at the bottom of the pyramid, impacting upgrades. “The decline is due to slow demand and inventory build-up, which was carried from 2022. Most of the brands focussed on clearing existing inventory in Q1 and Q2 2023 so that they can plan to push new launches’ inventory in the second half of the year during the festive season," said Shilpi Jain, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, which expects the smartphone market to contract by a more conservative 1%.
Aware of the scenario, vendors and manufacturers are working to ensure they don’t over-supply and are expected to give discounts and sales events beginning in August, much before the festive period starts around Diwali.
“Brands will focus on providing enticing schemes, discounts, and bundled options, especially during festive seasons, to attract consumers," said Amit Sharma, an analyst at the Industry Intelligence Group of CyberMedia Research (CMR), a market research firm.
Xiaomi has already reduced the number of devices it plans to launch this year and wants to focus on affordable 5G devices in the ₹10,000-15,000 range, a company executive said on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, users are holding on to their devices much longer than earlier, a top executive at a telecom firm said, primarily due to better quality phones being available at affordable prices. “Users are upgrading or changing devices after 36 months or more, which used to be 18 months to two years till some time ago. The replacement cycles are getting longer, which is bound to impact smartphone players and the overall market," the executive said on condition of anonymity.
Offline retail is expected to see a lot more focus from brands as consumer experience is crucial for brands to stand out in a competitive market. While the online market will remain attractive as it continues to offer discounts, offline sales channels are getting repositioned to provide better consumer experiences, right from pre-sales engagement to after-sales support, so as to create differentiation from other brands and build stronger customer relationships through personalized experiences.
“We have seen how brands like Redmi and Realme have substantially lost in the market, and their weak direct channel connect is one of the reasons. Compared to this, brands like OPPO and Vivo, apart from Samsung, have had consistent performances. So, investment in offline will be a focus area across brands," said Faisal Kawoosa, the founder of research firm TechArc, which pegs the smartphone market to contract by 2% to 140 million in 2023. “The 140 million smartphone sales is an uphill task but still achievable looking at the big picture that includes the 5G opportunity in the affordability segments, macro-economic conditions, and the replacement cycle potential sales," he added.
“They’re working on affordable 5G launches with attractive specs, but the larger base which still requires a cheap device, say at ₹3,000-4,000 at entry level, remains unaddressed where the majority growth lies," IDC’s Joshi said.