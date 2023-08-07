Smartphone market to shrink again this year

“We have seen how brands like Redmi and Realme have substantially lost in the market, and their weak direct channel connect is one of the reasons. Compared to this, brands like OPPO and Vivo, apart from Samsung, have had consistent performances. So, investment in offline will be a focus area across brands," said Faisal Kawoosa, the founder of research firm TechArc, which pegs the smartphone market to contract by 2% to 140 million in 2023. “The 140 million smartphone sales is an uphill task but still achievable looking at the big picture that includes the 5G opportunity in the affordability segments, macro-economic conditions, and the replacement cycle potential sales," he added.