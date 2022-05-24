SMEs upbeat on demand revival, says survey

"Energy prices have reached their highest level since 2008 as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while base metals prices have reached a record high. The combination of rising input costs and increasing freight expenses is a key source of concern for businesses. Given that the majority of newly ordered tonnage is not planned for delivery until 2023, global container freight rates will continue to remain elevated in the coming months. As the survey indicates, not all producers will be able to pass on the increased costs to their customers, eroding profit margins" said Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet