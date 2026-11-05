Snack makers tweak trade margins, engineer pouches to break ₹5 pack habit

BENGALURU: India's ₹5 snack packet, long the industry's workhorse, is becoming a liability as rising input costs squeeze already-thin margins.
After years of shrinking pack sizes to protect margins, manufacturers are now trying to steer retailers and consumers towards larger, more profitable stock-keeping units (SKUs), while redesigning packaging to contain costs, industry executives told Mint. Some are also expanding premium offerings for modern retail and quick commerce to lift average selling prices.