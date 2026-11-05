Snack makers tweak trade margins, engineer pouches to break ₹5 pack habit

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
5 min read5 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Across biscuits and snacks, ₹5 and ₹10 packs account for roughly 60-65% of sales volumes, making them a key entry point for price-sensitive consumers.(Bloomberg)
Summary
Rising costs of potatoes, edible oil and packaging are squeezing margins on entry-level packs, prompting snack makers to push larger SKUs, rethink packaging and expand premium offerings.

BENGALURU: India's 5 snack packet, long the industry's workhorse, is becoming a liability as rising input costs squeeze already-thin margins.

After years of shrinking pack sizes to protect margins, manufacturers are now trying to steer retailers and consumers towards larger, more profitable stock-keeping units (SKUs), while redesigning packaging to contain costs, industry executives told Mint. Some are also expanding premium offerings for modern retail and quick commerce to lift average selling prices.

Over the past three to four years, brands including PepsiCo-owned Lay’s and Yellow Diamond have more than halved the weight of their 5 packs, from 25-30g to 11-14g. But further cuts risk alienating consumers.

Also Read | Consumer firms talk shrinkflation, price hikes on cost shock

“Reducing grammage is a dangerous strategy. There comes a point where you open a pack and find only five broken chips inside,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman and managing director of retail consultancy The Knowledge Company. “You cannot defend a price point that is fundamentally unviable.”

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Gopakumar Warrier/Mint

The 5 squeeze

Across biscuits and snacks, 5 and 10 packs account for roughly 60-65% of sales volumes, making them a key entry point for price-sensitive consumers, particularly in rural markets, according to industry executives.

Some manufacturers are particularly dependent on these packs. They account for nearly 65% of Balaji Wafers’ annual revenue, while Parle Products derives up to 75% of its revenue from the value segment. Gujarat-based Gopal Snacks gets 60% of its revenue from 5 wafer packs.

The economics are unforgiving. Of every 5 earned on a wafer pack, about 1 goes towards taxes and distributor margins and nearly 3 towards raw ingredients, frying oil and packaging. After freight and factory operating costs, manufacturers are left with barely 15-20 paise in net profit.

Also Read | FMCG sniffs a demand pickup, but no K-shaped recovery

Input costs have risen sharply over the past six months. Cold-storage potato prices have jumped 30-40% amid lower yields in major growing states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Edible cooking oil costs have risen 25-35%, driven by higher import duties and global price spikes.

The West Asia conflict has added to the pressure by pushing up crude oil prices, which can feed into the cost of petroleum-derived packaging materials. A Mint report on 22 October quoted Prataap Snacks chief executive Amit Kumat as saying the plastic film used for snack wrappers had become 20% costlier in recent weeks and 30-40% more expensive than a year earlier.

With further grammage cuts becoming difficult, manufacturers are also using retailer incentives to influence sales. A national FMCG distributor, speaking anonymously, said Balaji Wafers and Crax parent DFM Foods have cut retailer margins on 5 packs by about 10% over the past few months, while offering better incentives on 10 and 20 packs.

“Companies have trimmed margins on 5 pouches by about 10% and shifted that margin to larger packs,” the distributor said. “When a retailer makes significantly more on a 10 pack, he naturally stops displaying the 5 strips.”

Parle Products' chief marketing officer Mayank Shah, however, cautioned that differential margins could weaken brands' visibility at neighbourhood stores.

“We have not cut margins on smaller packs. We continue to offer the same margin across pack sizes,” Shah said. “There is always a part of your sales that depends on retailer push. If you introduce differential margins, retailers may simply lose interest in your brand.”

Others are redesigning pouches to reduce packaging costs without changing the product's price.

“We are reducing sealing areas from 12 mm to 8 mm and shrinking 200 mm packs down to 190 mm,” Kumat said. “Trimming those dimensions allows us to take out roughly 10% of the cost impact.”

Moving upmarket

Snack makers are also expanding premium offerings, with flavours such as Korean BBQ and chilli lemon, healthier formulations and larger packs aimed at younger consumers and modern retail shoppers.

In the snacks category, products priced at 300-350 per kg or more are considered premium, while those below 300 per kg fall in the mass-market segment, according to Parle's Shah.

Gopal Snacks has introduced palm-oil-free products, premium namkeens priced at 300 per kg and 190-gram standee zipper pouches designed for in-home consumption. These products contribute little to revenue today, but the company expects them to gain scale over the next five years.

“We introduce 12-15 products annually to test market appetite, and scale up what clicks and discontinue what doesn’t,” said Raj Bipinbhai Hadvani, whole-time director and chief executive of Gopal Snacks.

The shift is visible in Gopal's sales mix. 5 packs accounted for 80% of its revenue three years ago, but their share has fallen to 60% and is expected to decline by another 5-10% annually, Hadvani said.

Also Read | FMCG giants race to make India drink beyond summer

Quick commerce is adding to the push towards larger packs, as low-value purchases are difficult to justify against last-mile delivery costs. The channel accounts for upwards of 4% of Parle Products' sales.

“The sweet spot for quick commerce is between 30 and 80,” Shah said. “Selling 5 and 10 packs isn’t viable because last-mile delivery costs are prohibitive. Platforms need higher average order values to turn profitable, so they push mid-sized packs, which in turn helps consumers get used to buying them.”

But premiumization may not be a straightforward answer.

“I don’t buy the premiumization story across the board,” said Singhal of The Knowledge Company. “Slapping on a peri-peri or Korean flavour and charging a few rupees more doesn’t mean you’ve discovered something new. Regional players are nimble with spice mixes, but that is temporary. Sustainable volume growth only happens when pricing remains accessible.”

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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