Snapshot of jobs market as it reaches pandemic recovery milestone3 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 01:07 PM IST
Covid-19 altered industry hiring trends, who is in the workforce and put pressure on wages that is driving high inflation
Covid-19 altered industry hiring trends, who is in the workforce and put pressure on wages that is driving high inflation
U.S. employers in July fully replaced the 22 million jobs lost at the start of the pandemic and the unemployment rate returned to a half-century low, showing the vastly changed labor market has recovered from the tumult created by Covid-19.