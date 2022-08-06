OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Snapshot of jobs market as it reaches pandemic recovery milestone

U.S. employers in July fully replaced the 22 million jobs lost at the start of the pandemic and the unemployment rate returned to a half-century low, showing the vastly changed labor market has recovered from the tumult created by Covid-19.

Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout