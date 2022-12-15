Social Progress Index for states, districts to be released on Dec 20

With state and district-wise rankings and scorecards, the report aims to provide a systematic account of the social progress made at all levels in the country. The report also sheds light on the achievements of the districts that have performed well on the index and the role of the states in achieving social progress. A special section of the report provides an analysis of the Aspirational Districts of India, leading to a broader understanding of social progress at the grassroots level.

