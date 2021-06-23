Societe Generale moots five-pronged strategy to get Indian economy back on track

"Lack of an appropriate fiscal response has left monetary policy with the onerous task of doing all the heavy lifting for the economy. Of the five major policy prescriptions suggested by us to get the economy back on track, the government has ticked only one box – infrastructure investment. However, given that the economy is decisively entering a phase of investment-led growth, we believe the commitment to drive public investment in infrastructure bodes well for the economy in the medium term," Kunal Kumar Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}