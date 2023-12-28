Soft landing talk prompts 1990s flashbacks
Aaron Back , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Dec 2023, 11:59 AM IST
SummaryA soft landing for the U.S. economy in 1995 was followed by a boom. Could it happen again?
Talk of a soft landing for the U.S. economy has investors dreaming of a 1990s-style boom soon afterward. A lot would have to go right for that to happen, but it isn’t as outlandish as it sounds.
