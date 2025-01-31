The Indian economy is expected to see improvement in inflation, with prices remaining under control and gradually aligning with the central bank's 4 per cent target, as stated in the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the eve of the Budget.

India is showing encouraging signs in managing inflation. According to the survey, both the Reserve Bank of India and the International Monetary Fund anticipate that consumer price inflation will gradually converge to around 4% by FY26.

In contrast, the previous fiscal year saw a more volatile inflation trend, with inflation remaining above 5% in five out of the nine months for which data is available.