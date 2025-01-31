Economic Survey 2025: Inflation to ease to 4.2% in FY26 from 4.8% in FY25

Economic Survey 2025: Inflation to ease to 4.2% in FY26 from 4.8% in FY25

Livemint
Published31 Jan 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Softening core inflation cools headline inflation: Economic Survey 2025(Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

The Indian economy is expected to see improvement in inflation, with prices remaining under control and gradually aligning with the central bank's 4 per cent target, as stated in the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the eve of the Budget.

India is showing encouraging signs in managing inflation. According to the survey, both the Reserve Bank of India and the International Monetary Fund anticipate that consumer price inflation will gradually converge to around 4% by FY26.

Advertisement

In contrast, the previous fiscal year saw a more volatile inflation trend, with inflation remaining above 5% in five out of the nine months for which data is available.

(This is a developing story)

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomyEconomic Survey 2025: Inflation to ease to 4.2% in FY26 from 4.8% in FY25
First Published:31 Jan 2025, 01:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget