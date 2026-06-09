Solar sector feels the heat as cost spike threatens project economics

New Delhi: The West Asia conflict is starting to raise the cost of India’s clean-energy transition. Industry executives said higher prices of copper, aluminium and a supply crunch in key petrochemical inputs have pushed up the solar power industry's costs by about 20%, with cell prices rising as much as 35%, squeezing project returns and increasing financing costs for project developers.
Solar cells make for about 40% of the overall cost of solar panels. As per industry estimates, the price of locally-produced solar cells is currently around ₹12-14 per watt peak, from about ₹10 in January.
This cost hit could impede India's goal of having 500GW non-fossil capacity by 2030, and hurt companies’ return on investments (RoIs), as they may have to renegotiate financing with their lenders due to cost overruns, said the people in the know of the developments.