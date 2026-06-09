Solar sector feels the heat as cost spike threatens project economics

The ministry added that the prices of DCR solar PV modules did fluctuate during March-May, declining from February to March and April, and then again rising in May, "probably due to some surge in demand due to several projects trying to meet deadline of 31 May 2026 for commissioning of net-metering/open access renewable power projects with ALMM List-II exemption". The ministry said it is keeping a close watch on the domestic solar cell and module prices.