Solar sector feels the heat as cost spike threatens project economics

New Delhi: The West Asia conflict is starting to raise the cost of India’s clean-energy transition. Industry executives said higher prices of copper, aluminium and a supply crunch in key petrochemical inputs have pushed up the solar power industry's costs by about 20%, with cell prices rising as much as 35%, squeezing project returns and increasing financing costs for project developers.
New Delhi: The West Asia conflict is starting to raise the cost of India’s clean-energy transition. Industry executives said higher prices of copper, aluminium and a supply crunch in key petrochemical inputs have pushed up the solar power industry's costs by about 20%, with cell prices rising as much as 35%, squeezing project returns and increasing financing costs for project developers.
Solar cells make for about 40% of the overall cost of solar panels. As per industry estimates, the price of locally-produced solar cells is currently around ₹12-14 per watt peak, from about ₹10 in January.
Solar cells make for about 40% of the overall cost of solar panels. As per industry estimates, the price of locally-produced solar cells is currently around ₹12-14 per watt peak, from about ₹10 in January.
This cost hit could impede India's goal of having 500GW non-fossil capacity by 2030, and hurt companies’ return on investments (RoIs), as they may have to renegotiate financing with their lenders due to cost overruns, said the people in the know of the developments.
The supply of petrochemicals has been hit due to the war-led disruptions around West Asia. Products such as ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), polyisobutylene and polyurethane are used as protective layers to provide electrical insulation and avoid moisture.
“If I talk from the manufacturer's point of view, it (the US-Iran war) has impacted on the cost part of it... The overall cost impact in the entire bill of material is around 15-20%,” said Gagan Chanana, joint managing director of Jakson Solar.
He attributed the increase in costs to a mix of factors, including the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar, as most raw material purchases are dollar-denominated, higher transportation and logistics expenses, and a sharp rise in metal prices. He noted that copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) have touched record highs, while aluminium prices have also risen significantly over time.
Aluminium prices have nearly doubled to hit four-year highs on the LME, while copper has surged over 9%. Silver, also a key input, has also seen a prices surge, said Chanana.
These cost pressures come at a time when India's renewable energy space is facing curtailment on lack of adequate transmission capacity amid higher solar power generation. Last month, in a couple of instances, prices of power, largely solar, touched zero due to a sudden fall in demand and higher generation.
These pressures are a concern for project developers, as their internal rate of return may be hit due to increased costs. “In cases where returns were expected from a project in 12 months, it may now require 14 months,” said an executive with a developer on the condition of anonymity. "Also, some players may have to renegotiate their financing plans with the lenders," the executive added.
Vinay Rustagi, chief business officer at Premier Energies, a solar module manufacturer, said despite the increase in input costs, module makers have not passed them on to consumers.
"Solar manufacturers have absorbed most of the cost increase with only limited pass-through to consumers. DCR and NDCR module prices remain nearly flat at about ₹22 and 14 per watt,” he said.
However, a report by JMK Research in May said there has already been an increase in module prices. It said DCR TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) module prices rose 9.4% month-on-month in May, while non-DCR TOPCon and Mono PERC module prices remained stable. DCR refers to domestic content requirement in renewable energy. TOPCon cell, a relatively newer and a higher efficiency model, has seen a sharper increase.
In an earnings call last month, Chetan Shah, the founder of Solex Energy, said solar module prices are expected to rise in the coming months as geopolitical tensions, rising logistics expenses, currency fluctuations and tighter domestic solar cell availability continue to put pressure on the supply chain. “Prices are going up for sure,” he said.
In a response to queries mailed by Mint, the ministry of new and renewable energy said that while there has been a general rise in global prices of solar PV modules after February, “there has not been any substantial price rise in non-DCR solar PV modules in India”.
The ministry added that the prices of DCR solar PV modules did fluctuate during March-May, declining from February to March and April, and then again rising in May, "probably due to some surge in demand due to several projects trying to meet deadline of 31 May 2026 for commissioning of net-metering/open access renewable power projects with ALMM List-II exemption". The ministry said it is keeping a close watch on the domestic solar cell and module prices.
On Monday, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, secretary at the ministry, met solar cell manufacturers and apprised them on the need to ensure availability of domestically-made solar cells and modules.
The country currently has a solar cell manufacturing capacity of about 31GW and a module capacity of around 175GW. Both are set to grow with the government pushing for localization and companies lining up investments.
This month, India's Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers has kicked in, mandating all government-backed and grid-connected projects to use only locally-produced cells.