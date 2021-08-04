Some 100,000 green cards at risk of going to waste in Covid-19 backlog

But with less than two months left in the fiscal year, it is far from reaching that goal. Recent data on precisely how many employment-based green cards have been processed aren’t available, but a State Department official, Charlie Oppenheim, said in a July question-and-answer forum on YouTube that he estimated the government would end September with about 100,000 green-card numbers still on the table. Any green cards that aren’t rewarded by the end of September will expire.

