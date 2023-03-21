Some lessons from the world for India’s e ₹-R1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:36 PM IST
On 1 December 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), or e ₹-R, in a pilot scheme consisting of a closed user group of selected banks, merchants and customers. With this, India joined countries exploring CBDCs for retail use. CBDC is legal tender identical to physical currency but is issued and transacted digitally. There are good reasons to issue a retail CBDC, but there are potential pitfalls, too, some being faced by early adopters. As RBI expands the scope of its pilot e ₹-R, it might be useful to learn from these experiences.