Some lessons from the world for India’s e -R

TWO KINDS of countries are trying out retail CBDCs: while developing economies such as India are aiming to reduce use of physical cash, there are countries such as China and Sweden that have largely switched from cash to digital payments and want to restore the role of fiat money in the digital space. India, too, will have to design the e ₹-R to suit its financial markets and country-specific needs. For a start, interoperability with other system components is necessary: note how first mover Paytm eventually had to incorporate the hugely popular UPI into its system. CBDC is not just a payment option that bypasses the bank or PSP intermediary, but it can greatly expand consumer choice by offering a central bank-backed currency. That said, no country expects CBDCs to take over payment markets. Its success will depend on whether it can beat other market players by adapting to evolving demand dynamics.