Some parts of India may face water stress: IPCC
1 min read.01:10 AM ISTJayashree Nandi
Among the Asian cities, Ahmedabad faces high risk from heat and urban heat island effect (urbanized areas that suffer higher temperatures compared to surrounding areas) and Mumbai is at high risk from floods and rising sea levels, the IPCC said
NEW DELHI :
Ganga, Indus, Amu Darya and other international transboundary river basins in Asia could face severe water scarcity by 2050 due to climate crisis and related impacts that could act as stress multipliers, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned on Monday.
Among the Asian cities, Ahmedabad faces high risk from heat and urban heat island effect (urbanized areas that suffer higher temperatures compared to surrounding areas) and Mumbai is at high risk from floods and rising sea levels, the IPCC said adding that Ahmedabad has made some institutional policies to adapt to these risks while Mumbai hasn’t.
Climate change is already increasing vector-borne and water-borne diseases, undernutrition, mental disorders and allergic diseases in Asia by increasing hazards such as heatwaves, flooding and drought, air pollution, in combination with higher exposure and vulnerability, IPCC’s report titled “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability" flagged.
