Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Some relief for battered Indian bonds after auction cancellation

Some relief for battered Indian bonds after auction cancellation

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Indian bonds fell 7 basis points to 6.80%.
1 min read . 11:25 AM IST Bloomberg

Analysts say reprieve in Indian bonds may be short-lived as traders are worried about the unprecedented bond sales of about 15 trillion for the fiscal year starting April

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell 7 basis points to 6.80%. That remains nearly 40 basis points higher this year as record borrowing for the next fiscal year coincided with a global rout in bonds.

Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell 7 basis points to 6.80%. That remains nearly 40 basis points higher this year as record borrowing for the next fiscal year coincided with a global rout in bonds.

“Higher cash balances has led to cancellation of the upcoming auction this week," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This has soothed the local bond market even as global yields continue to rise."

“Higher cash balances has led to cancellation of the upcoming auction this week," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This has soothed the local bond market even as global yields continue to rise."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The reprieve may be short-lived as traders are worried about the unprecedented bond sales of about 15 trillion rupees for the fiscal year starting April amid dwindling demand. Traders are also looking to the Reserve Bank of India’s policy review on Thursday for clues on how it will support the massive bond-sale plan. 

The RBI, which manages the government’s borrowing program, canceled a 240 billion rupee bond sale for this week, citing the government’s cash position, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release late Monday.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!