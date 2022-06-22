Some services companies see inflation cooling down in May

Barber and beautician services have seen inflation ease from 5.6% in January to 4.3% in May. Private tutor and coaching centres eased from 3.92% to 1.95%. Hotel lodging charges declined sharply from 12.3% to 0.06% during the period. Rickshaw fare inflation eased from 4.5% to 0.44%. Non- institutional medical expenses inflation moderated from 5.75% to 4.5%, and domestic help and cook category saw inflation ease from 9.38% to 7.49%, the segmented CPI data by National Statistical Office showed. Consequently, overall CPI inflation in May cooled from an eight-year high of 7.79% in April to 7.04% in May.