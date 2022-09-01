Why the cautious Indian consumer is bad news for GDP

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) comes out with a bi-monthly Consumer Confidence Survey. The latest one was released on 5 August 2022. The responses to questions on income, price rise and current economic situation as reported by the RBI are similar to the results in the CVoter survey. Take income, for instance. About 36% of the respondents in the RBI survey said their income has decreased—lower than 51.4% for the CVoter survey. However, the RBI survey asked respondents to compare income in July with that in May, while CVoter covered the January to August period. Like with the CVoter survey, the RBI survey confirms the fact that about three in every four respondents think household expenses have increased. The RBI survey breaks down expenses into essential and non-essential items. The latest report indicates that while 82% said expenses on essentials had increased, 45.5% reported a decrease in expenses on non-essential items.

