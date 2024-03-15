Sorry Stock Bulls, the ‘Wall of Cash’ Isn’t All Headed Your Way
Telis Demos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST
SummaryInvestors’ hope that trillions of dollars in money-market funds will push stocks higher when the Fed cuts rates are misplaced.
Trillions of dollars are seemingly available to move out of cash funds and be put to work in the stock market. That possibility has had stock-market bulls salivating, but they are probably in for disappointment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less