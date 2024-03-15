Sorry Stock Bulls, the ‘Wall of Cash’ Isn’t All Headed Your Way

Despite the expectation that the Federal Reserve’s next move is to cut rates, money-market-fund assets have continued to grow at a fast pace. They are now around $6.5 trillion, according to industry tracker Crane Data. While the S&P 500 is up 8% year to date, total money funds added more than $150 billion in assets through the first two months of 2024, or about $50 billion more than they did in the same period last year, according to Crane.

Despite the expectation that the Federal Reserve’s next move is to cut rates, money-market-fund assets have continued to grow at a fast pace. They are now around $6.5 trillion, according to industry tracker Crane Data. While the S&P 500 is up 8% year to date, total money funds added more than $150 billion in assets through the first two months of 2024, or about $50 billion more than they did in the same period last year, according to Crane.

This year’s rally, powered in part by high hopes for growth stocks such as Nvidia that are exposed to artificial intelligence, has plenty of fans, but also many doubters. The fact that money has also continued to pour into their opposite, the ready cash, certainly suggests that not everyone is comfortable hopping onto the bandwagon. Yet glass-half-full types could argue that it strengthens the argument for why stocks and other risky assets have more room to run.

They are probably both wrong. What seems like an obvious relationship—investors choosing safety and stability over risk and reward—isn’t actually so straightforward.

“The ‘wall of cash’ idea has been trotted out since we were at a trillion dollars in money funds back in the late ’90s," says Peter Crane, president of Crane Data. “The fact is that cash mostly just competes with cash."

Consider that every stock buyer has a corresponding stock seller. The cash that someone with an online brokerage account takes out of a money-market fund to buy Nvidia shares winds up as cash in someone else’s pocket. The shorthand that is often used to describe rising or falling enthusiasm—money “flowing into" or “out of" the market—is easy to understand, but doesn’t necessarily describe what happens when prices rise or fall.

What is happening with money-market funds is more likely a reflection of choices about where to keep cash—in a money fund, an account at a big bank, at a small bank, in the mattress—rather than purely a debate about whether to invest it or not.

Choosing a location for cash often has two key components: Where is it the safest, and where can it earn the highest yield? You might also call it “fear" versus “greed."

The banking crisis last year likely played a role in boosting allocations to money funds out of fear. Of the nearly $1.5 trillion of growth in money-fund assets since February 2022, just before “liftoff" for interest rates, about $1.2 trillion of that has come since the end of February 2023, the eve of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to Crane.

This also means that a lot of that cash isn’t necessarily ticketed for possible investing. It is more likely things like companies’ and households’ extra liquidity that today they would just rather keep with a money-market fund than at a bank.

“That money does not seem to be moving back out again," says Barclays interest-rate strategist Joseph Abate. “A portion of the shift to money-market funds has been precautionary."

Even if fear recedes, greed can work, too. For example, the average seven-day annualized yield on money funds is currently around 5%, versus less than 0.5% for accounts that sweep cash from brokerage accounts into banks, according to Crane’s tracking.

Some might expect that, if the Fed cuts interest rates this year, as widely expected, that will chase more cash out of money funds. But, contrary to necessarily losing their appeal, their ability to offer some duration—the ability to lock in current rates even for a month—can be a feature as a Fed pivot approaches. For a big investor sensitive to every tick of yield, that can take risk of a surprise cut in the short term off the table.

Autonomous Research analyst Patrick Davitt looked at the past four instances of the Federal Reserve pausing or pivoting from rising rates. In each case, in the next 12 months, money funds continued to see substantial growth.

“It makes common sense that investors would increasingly think of money funds as a more core part of their allocation stack in a world where rates are higher and steadier for longer," Davitt wrote in a recent note.

After considering things like concerns about banks, a preference for liquidity and yield-seeking, analysts at Barclays estimate that, out of the trillions that can broadly be construed as “excess" cash, whittling it down to what appears poised to possibly move into riskier assets leaves about $400 billion to $600 billion.

That is still a big number. Yet, even if households were to become bolder, shifting more from saving to investing, that money won’t necessarily all flow into stocks. Since the 2008 financial crisis, at times when excess cash held by retail investors has returned to riskier assets it has typically favored credit over equities, according to Barclays’ analysis of past fund flows.

Bonds and other fixed-income securities can offer more duration or yield than money funds. Notably, though, companies with huge cash piles are still opting to be weighted toward money funds versus securities. At the end of last year, S&P 500 nonfinancial companies’ cash investment portfolios hit a historical high of 57% allocated to cash and cash equivalents, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists.

Money funds have a mind of their own. Stock investors might do better to look elsewhere for clues about the future direction of the market.

Write to Telis Demos at Telis.Demos@wsj.com