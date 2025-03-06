South African Business Mood Stays Stuck in Pessimistic Territory

(Bloomberg) -- South African businesses remained a bit glum in the first quarter, amid mounting worries over the potential closure of steel plants and the possible loss of the country’s preferential access to US markets amid strained relations with Washington.

A quarterly business confidence index compiled by FirstRand Ltd.’s Rand Merchant Bank and Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research was unchanged at 45 in the three months through March, according to a report published on Wednesday.

“A confidence reading of 45 points means that a slight majority of respondents across sectors are pessimistic about current business conditions in South Africa,” the Johannesburg-based lender said.

Four of the five sectors measured slipped relative to the last quarter, although a 29-point surge in confidence among new vehicle dealers helped offset the declines, it said.

The latest confidence reading semaphored worry about a further souring of relations between Pretoria and the administration of President Donald Trump, who froze US aid to South Africa after falsely claiming it has expropriated land from White Afrikaner farmers. The country has not confiscated any private land since apartheid ended in 1994.

Trade Pact

“These concerns featured in some of the comments from survey respondents, with references to worries about the impact of the continuation of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, through which thousands of South African goods enter the US duty-free,” the lender said.

Survey respondents in the building and manufacturing sector were also worried about ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd.’s potential closure of crucial steel mills.

AMSA last week said it will fully idle its long-steel plants in the second quarter, directly resulting in the loss of about 3,500 jobs. An initial plan to close the facilities by the end of January was postponed by a month to fulfill orders.

Building contractors and manufacturing business confidence dropped to 45 and 34, from 51 and 36 respectively.

On a brighter note, the new vehicle dealers gauge soared to 52 from 23, boosted by lower South African interest rates and a boost from changes to the country’s pension rules that allowed people to tap retirement accounts without penalty.

