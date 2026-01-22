South Korea economy contracts to shocking 3-year-low in December quarter on decline in demand

South Korea's economy unexpectedly shrank in the final quarter of 2025, marking the biggest contraction in three years, advanced central bank estimates showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product decreased 0.3% in the October-December period from the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with a median 0.1% increase tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.

The economy contracted by the steepest pace since the fourth quarter of 2022, after expanding 1.3% in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Construction investment, down 3.9%, was the biggest drag, while facility investment dropped 1.8%. Private consumption rose 0.3%, after expanding 1.3% in the previous quarter on a boost from the government's extra budget.

Exports fell 2.1% and imports declined 1.7%, bringing a net negative contribution of 0.2 percentage points.

The Bank of Korea last week signalled an end to its current easing cycle after keeping interest rates unchanged, prioritising foreign exchange stability as it flagged upside risk to this year's economic growth.

Also Read | What a break with Europe means for the American economy

On a year-on-year basis, GDP expanded 1.5% in the fourth quarter, after rising 1.8% in the third quarter, also missing economists' expectations for a median 1.9% increase.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 1.0% in 2025, after growing 2.0% in 2024, marking the slowest annual growth since 2020, according to the BOK, which expects the economy to grow 1.8% in 2026.

Advertisement

The government expects stronger growth of 2.0% this year.