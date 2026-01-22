Subscribe

South Korea economy contracts to shocking 3-year-low in December quarter on decline in demand

Gross domestic product decreased 0.3% in the October-December period from the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis. Construction investment, down 3.9%, was the biggest drag.

Reuters
Updated22 Jan 2026, 07:37 AM IST
Advertisement
The economy contracted by the steepest pace since the fourth quarter of 2022
The economy contracted by the steepest pace since the fourth quarter of 2022
AI Quick Read

South Korea's economy unexpectedly shrank in the final quarter of 2025, marking the biggest contraction in three years, advanced central bank estimates showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product decreased 0.3% in the October-December period from the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with a median 0.1% increase tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.

Also Read | FY26 GDP growth of 7.3 pc to support average household income, raise demand for insurance: Moodys
Also Read | GDP to grow 7.3-7.5 pc in FY26, says Grant Thornton Bharat

The economy contracted by the steepest pace since the fourth quarter of 2022, after expanding 1.3% in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Construction investment, down 3.9%, was the biggest drag, while facility investment dropped 1.8%. Private consumption rose 0.3%, after expanding 1.3% in the previous quarter on a boost from the government's extra budget.

Exports fell 2.1% and imports declined 1.7%, bringing a net negative contribution of 0.2 percentage points.

The Bank of Korea last week signalled an end to its current easing cycle after keeping interest rates unchanged, prioritising foreign exchange stability as it flagged upside risk to this year's economic growth.

Also Read | What a break with Europe means for the American economy

On a year-on-year basis, GDP expanded 1.5% in the fourth quarter, after rising 1.8% in the third quarter, also missing economists' expectations for a median 1.9% increase.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 1.0% in 2025, after growing 2.0% in 2024, marking the slowest annual growth since 2020, according to the BOK, which expects the economy to grow 1.8% in 2026.

Advertisement

The government expects stronger growth of 2.0% this year.

Key Takeaways
  • The economy contracted by 0.3% in Q4 2025, deviating from economists' expectations.
  • Construction investment was the largest contributor to the economic decline, falling by 3.9%.
  • The Bank of Korea is prioritizing foreign exchange stability amid economic uncertainty, marking a shift in policy direction.
 
 
Economic GrowthGDP
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomySouth Korea economy contracts to shocking 3-year-low in December quarter on decline in demand
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP