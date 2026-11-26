South Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25% on Thursday, the highest in two years, as inflation remains above target and housing prices in Seoul resume their upward trend.
The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) final rate decision of the year was in line with economists’ expectations, according to data on its website.
Inflation stood at 2.8% in October, above the central bank’s 2% target. The BOK said last month that inflation was likely to remain above target for a “considerable time” as elevated cost pressures persist.
Housing prices in Seoul have also started rising again, adding to concerns and supporting the case for tighter monetary policy.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s economy grew 3.4% year on year in the third quarter, beating expectations and giving the central bank room to raise interest rates.
Despite the hike, there is reason to believe that the BOK’s tightening cycle is now drawing to a close, according to Gareth Leather, senior Asia Economist at Capital Economics, as quoted by CNBC.
He further noted that strong growth and astrengthening won could ease inflationary concerns
While rapidly rising property prices could strengthen the case for a prolonged tightening cycle, Leather said that the BOK was “more likely to favour macroprudential measures over further rate hikes to address its financial stability concerns.”
The central bank raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.9% from 3.3% and projected growth of 4.1% next year, up from its previous estimate of 2.9%. That would be the fastest expansion since 2021, when the economy grew 4.7%.
After the decision, the country’s benchmark Kospi rose 1.88%.
(With inputs from CNBC and Reuters)