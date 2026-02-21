South Korea says US trade deal still intact after Supreme Court ruling on Trump's tariffs

South Korea said a US Supreme Court ruling striking down tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump’s emergency powers would not derail its broader trade agreement with Washington.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan held an emergency meeting Saturday to assess the decision, which found tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act unlawful. The ruling renders void the 15% reciprocal tariff currently applied to Korean goods, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said in a statement.

“Although the ruling has heightened uncertainty over exports to the US, the overall framework of export conditions secured under the Korea-US tariff agreement will remain intact,” Kim said, pledging a full-scale response to protect national interests and Korean companies.

Sectoral tariffs on automobiles and steel, imposed under separate laws, remain in place, and are unaffected by the court’s decision, the ministry said.

The Trump administration separately announced a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, adding a new layer of uncertainty. Seoul said it would closely monitor Washington’s follow-up measures, while continuing talks on the implementation of last year’s trade agreement.

The ruling comes against an already fragile tariff backdrop between Seoul and Washington. The US imposed a 15% tariff on Korean imports, including autos, under a deal that features a $350 billion investment commitment. Trump last month also warned of a possible tariff increase, citing delays in Korean legislation needed to implement the pledge.

The presidential Blue House said it would comprehensively review the court ruling and the US government’s position, and would proceed in a direction that best serves the national interest.

