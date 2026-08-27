South leads in India’s festive hiring market: Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai remain primary employment hubs

Southern India is expected to account for 36.3% of festive frontline jobs in 2026. Its share stood near 33.3% in 2024 and 35% in 2025.

The TeamLease Festive Season Workforce Report 2026 projects growth across all regions. However, percentage growth should be stronger across southern and western markets. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai remain the South’s main employment hubs.

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The West’s workforce share may reach 25.2% during 2026. That compares with 25.4% in 2025 and 24.1% in 2024.

Northern India’s share may rise slightly from 30% to 30.3%. However, it remains below the 32.1% recorded during 2024. The East’s share may fall from 9.2% to 8.2%.

Metros regain a bigger share Large cities are also gaining a greater share of festive employment. Tier-I cities may hold 40.5% of the workforce in 2026. Their share climbed from 33.1% in 2024 to 38.2% in 2025.

E-commerce and quick-commerce expansion supports this shift towards metros. Dark stores require workers near densely-populated neighbourhoods. Yet smaller markets continue to add workers in absolute numbers.

Tier-II cities may account for 26.5% during 2026. Their share was 27.4% during 2025. Tier-III towns may contribute 33%, down from 34.4%.

These towns offer more stable worker retention and growing demand. However, formal quick-commerce networks remain limited there.

Warehouses and stores lead demand Warehouse and fulfilment workers receive the highest hiring score. Their work includes picking, packing and sorting online orders. Store workers and retail associates also receive the top score. They manage counters, billing and stock replenishment.

Promoters and product specialists receive 4 out of 5 points. Fashion workers and distribution executives receive 3 points.

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Average monthly employment costs vary considerably across sectors. E-commerce, quick commerce and logistics lead at ₹24,266. Beauty and personal care follow at ₹22,937.

Fashion and clothing average ₹22,853. Consumer goods and durables offer ₹22,664. FMCG averages ₹19,944 while organised stores offer ₹16,811.

The overall monthly average increased from ₹20,282 to ₹20,525. TeamLease expects employment costs to rise 8% to 10% during late 2026. However, workers may receive only 5% to 8% more take-home pay.

Longer sales season drives hiring The festive sales window now stretches from Independence Day into the wedding season. Businesses, therefore, need flexible workers for longer periods. Festive e-commerce sales exceeded ₹1.2 lakh crore during 2025. Their value grew by around 27% from 2024.

Quick commerce captured 12% of festive spending, up from 8% in 2024. Smartphones, electronics, and large appliances accounted for nearly 60% of the value of online sales.

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TeamLease expects no major shortage of available workers. Readiness remains the bigger problem for employers. Many applicants need digital skills and quick workplace training.

Employers are building talent pools and introducing paperless onboarding. They are also offering attendance bonuses, surge pay and referral rewards.