South leads in India’s festive hiring market: Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai remain primary employment hubs

Southern India is expected to account for 36.3% of festive frontline jobs in 2026. Its share stood near 33.3% in 2024 and 35% in 2025.

The TeamLease Festive Season Workforce Report 2026 projects growth across all regions. However, percentage growth should be stronger across southern and western markets. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai remain the South’s main employment hubs.

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The West’s workforce share may reach 25.2% during 2026. That compares with 25.4% in 2025 and 24.1% in 2024.

Northern India’s share may rise slightly from 30% to 30.3%. However, it remains below the 32.1% recorded during 2024. The East’s share may fall from 9.2% to 8.2%.

Metros regain a bigger share Large cities are also gaining a greater share of festive employment. Tier-I cities may hold 40.5% of the workforce in 2026. Their share climbed from 33.1% in 2024 to 38.2% in 2025.

E-commerce and quick-commerce expansion supports this shift towards metros. Dark stores require workers near densely-populated neighbourhoods. Yet smaller markets continue to add workers in absolute numbers.

Tier-II cities may account for 26.5% during 2026. Their share was 27.4% during 2025. Tier-III towns may contribute 33%, down from 34.4%.

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These towns offer more stable worker retention and growing demand. However, formal quick-commerce networks remain limited there.

Warehouses and stores lead demand Warehouse and fulfilment workers receive the highest hiring score. Their work includes picking, packing and sorting online orders. Store workers and retail associates also receive the top score. They manage counters, billing and stock replenishment.

Promoters and product specialists receive 4 out of 5 points. Fashion workers and distribution executives receive 3 points.

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Average monthly employment costs vary considerably across sectors. E-commerce, quick commerce and logistics lead at ₹24,266. Beauty and personal care follow at ₹22,937.

Fashion and clothing average ₹22,853. Consumer goods and durables offer ₹22,664. FMCG averages ₹19,944 while organised stores offer ₹16,811.

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The overall monthly average increased from ₹20,282 to ₹20,525. TeamLease expects employment costs to rise 8% to 10% during late 2026. However, workers may receive only 5% to 8% more take-home pay.

Longer sales season drives hiring The festive sales window now stretches from Independence Day into the wedding season. Businesses, therefore, need flexible workers for longer periods. Festive e-commerce sales exceeded ₹1.2 lakh crore during 2025. Their value grew by around 27% from 2024.

Quick commerce captured 12% of festive spending, up from 8% in 2024. Smartphones, electronics, and large appliances accounted for nearly 60% of the value of online sales.

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TeamLease expects no major shortage of available workers. Readiness remains the bigger problem for employers. Many applicants need digital skills and quick workplace training.

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Employers are building talent pools and introducing paperless onboarding. They are also offering attendance bonuses, surge pay and referral rewards.

Local deployment can reduce travel problems and improve retention. These steps could help companies handle short, intense order surges more reliably, the report adds.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.