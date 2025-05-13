Southwest monsoon rolls into Andaman and Nicobar region, two days in advance

On 15 April, IMD said that India is expected to receive an above-normal monsoon from June to September this year. The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole during 2025 is most likely to be above normal (>104% of the Long Period Average (LPA)). In a separate update, private forecaster Skymet on 9 April said the country will likely receive normal monsoon rain in 2025 at 103% (give or take 5%) of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6mm for June to September. The spread of normal monsoon is 96-104% of LPA.