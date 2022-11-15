Sovereign credit outlook for 2023 negative on high food, energy prices: Moody’s

While inflation will start softening, prices of food and energy will remain high, curbing economic growth and raising social tensions (Photo: Mint)

Credit-positive trends will be most evident for commodity producers, especially energy exporters, who will benefit from higher prices, while some other governments will also stand out for their broad resilience to the latest round of shocks