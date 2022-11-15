Sovereign credit outlook for 2023 negative on high food, energy prices: Moody’s

Credit-positive trends will be most evident for commodity producers, especially energy exporters, who will benefit from higher prices, while some other governments will also stand out for their broad resilience to the latest round of shocks
NEW DELHI: Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday said outlook for sovereign credit-worthiness in 2023 is negative. While inflation will start softening, prices of food and energy will remain high, curbing economic growth and raising social tensions, it added.
Credit-positive trends will be most evident for commodity producers, especially energy exporters, who will benefit from higher prices, while some other governments will also stand out for their broad resilience to the latest round of shocks, Moody’s added.
In a research report, Moody’s said the ability of the governments to effectively respond to growing demands will vary with their fiscal and institutional capacity.
At the same time, tighter financial conditions and economic scarring will push some debt burdens to unsustainable levels, while rising borrowing costs will erode debt affordability.
The credit rating agency said Asia will outperform other regions with higher growth in China (4%) than in 2022, given a gradual rebound in consumption, sustained public infrastructure spending, and a broader recovery in the services sector.
“Elsewhere, we forecast large Asian economies such as India (Baa3 stable), Indonesia (Baa2 stable), Malaysia (A3 stable), the Philippines (Baa2 stable), and Thailand (Baa1 stable) to grow at or in excess of 4.5%, as domestic consumption, investment and tourism return to normal.
“Japan (A1 stable) and South Korea (Aa2 stable) are among the world’s largest liquefied natural gas importers, and high energy prices will keep inflation elevated, with tighter monetary policy in the latter, and slowing global demand dampening output," it said.
Default risks in these tough conditions are most elevated for frontier-market sovereigns that need to borrow large sums in 2023 and have low foreign-currency reserves coverage of their imports and debt financing needs.
“Risks to our baseline forecasts are also high, stemming from a potentially prolonged slowdown in China, a more extended energy crisis in Europe, a further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, a longer period of aggressive monetary tightening in the US, and deteriorating China-US relations," Moody’s said.