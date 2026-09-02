Why a sovereign rating is not the last word on a nation’s creditworthiness

On the Fitch ratings scale, India is at the minimum investment grade, any lower and it would fall into the speculative category. The other two rating agencies place India a notch above investment grade.
India’s prolonged stay at the minimum investment grade rating level has come in for much discussion. An often-heard view is that the country is rated harshly by global credit rating agencies given its size, economic growth and political stability. What methodology do these rating agencies follow for sovereign ratings? Does that methodology faithfully capture what it sets out to capture? Where does India fare well and where does it lag? Are ratings the start and end point of this conversation, or is there more?