Mint Explainer: Why RBI has allowed premature redemption of sovereign gold bonds

How is the issue and redemption price of bonds determined?

The issue price, maturity price and early redemption price of the sovereign gold bonds are linked to the market price of gold as published by India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. The issue price is based on the simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity for the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period. The maturity and the premature redemption value are calculated similarly for all issuance from the 10th tranche. For the earlier tranches, a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity of the previous week is to be considered.