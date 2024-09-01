Economy
Are sovereign gold bonds the new ‘gold standard’ in investing?
SummaryTwo in three issues of sovereign gold bonds have beaten stock returns. Their investors choosing to hold on to them says much about the outlook on gold prices.
Although gold prices have soared by about 22% in the past year, that pace of growth is still outpaced by stocks, with the Nifty 50 growing about 26% over the same period.
