Economy
India has a re-rethink on green bonds. And a new strategy.
Summary
- Earlier this year, the government was considering a plan to fall back on conventional government securities for green financing as green bonds had delivered only modest returns. It's now looking to raise its ₹25,000 crore target for green bonds in FY26.
New Delhi: India’s green financing push could gain new momentum this financial year, with the government exploring a plan to increase its ₹25,342.31 crore target for issuing sovereign green bonds, two people said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more