Sovereign green bonds to make a comeback in budget
The Union budget may propose to issue sovereign green bonds worth at least ₹20,000 crore as part of the borrowing programme for fiscal year 2025 (FY25), two people aware of the matter said. A large chunk of these bonds may be sold in the second half of the next fiscal year, one of the two people said.