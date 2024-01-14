Sovereign green bonds to make a comeback in budget

The Union budget for FY24 did not mention sovereign green bonds. However, the government later included a phased ₹20,000 crore green bond plan for the second half of the borrowing calendar. Of this, bonds of ₹ 5,000 crore with a tenure of five years were sold in November 2023, and ₹10,000 crore worth of bonds with a tenure of 30 years in two tranches of ₹5,000 crore each are expected across January and February 2024; bonds worth another ₹5,000 crore are expected by March.